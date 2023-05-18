MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Tomiwa Durojaiye, (“TOE-mee-wah Durr-oh-JI-yay”) a 6-4, 278-pound, redshirt freshman defensive lineman from Middletown, Delaware, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Kentucky. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Tomiwa Durojaiye, r-Fr., DL, 6-4, 278, Middletown, Del./Middletown/Kentucky

2022 (Fr.)

  • Played for coach Mark Stoops at Kentucky
  • Redshirted
  • Played in three games – Miami (Ohio), Youngstown State and Iowa
  • Dean’s List (Fall 2022)
  • Mid-year enrollee in January of 2022

High School

  • Coached by Zach Blum at Middletown High
  • Named all-state first-team as a junior and senior
  • Named the 2021 Delaware 3A Defensive Player of the Year by the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association
  • Helped Middletown claim the 2021 DIAA Class 3A title
  • Totaled 58 tackles, 25 1/2 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups
  • In a shortened eight-game season in 2020, charted 45 tackles, 19 1/2 tackles for loss and 8 1/2 sacks, helping his team to a 7-1 record and conference championship, while finishing as state runner-up
  • Rated a three-star by Rivals and 247Sports
  • Ranked as the No. 42 strongside defensive end in the nation and top player in the state of Delaware by Rivals
  • Named to the Honor Roll as a senior
  • Also offered by Michigan, South Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri

Personal

  • Son of Theresa and Bayo Durojaiye
  • Dad originated from Nigeria
  • Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • One of four children
  • Major is undecided