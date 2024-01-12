MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that TJ Crandall, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound, sophomore cornerback from Sammamish, Washington, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Colorado State. He will have four years to use three years of remaining eligibility.

TJ Crandall, CB, So., 6-1, 185, Sammamish, Wash./Skyline/Colorado State

2023 (Fr.)

  • Played for coach Jay Norvell at Colorado State
  • Appeared in 10 games as a true freshman and started five
  • Registered 19 tackles, including 13 unassisted stops and a tackle for loss
  • Finished with three passes defended and had an interception
  • Had a season-high four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss and a pass breakup against Middle Tennessee State
  • Produced four tackles, including two solo stops against Air Force
  • Recorded three tackles, including two solo stops and an interception against Utah State
  • Had three tackles against Wyoming

High School

  • Played for coach Cameron Elisara at Skyline High
  • Earned all-league honors as a senior at four positions
  • Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in one game, had four in a season
  • Had 1,900 receiving yards in his career with 25 touchdowns
  • Recorded a long catch of 92 yards as a junior
  • Finished with six interceptions in his career
  • Named a captain as a senior
  • Three-sport letterman including basketball and track
  • Ranked a 3-star composite recruit by 247Sports

Personal

  • Son of Saundi Crandall and Carnelius Jones
  • One of four children (1 brother, 2 sisters)
  • His uncle, Xavier McDaniel, played basketball at Wichita State and for more than 10 years in the NBA