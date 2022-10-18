Everything you need to know about WVU's trip to Lubbock

West Virginia football looks to string two wins together when it travels to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

WVU football at Texas Tech game information

WVU football at Texas Tech matchup preview

The Mountaineers fought hard for their first Big 12 win of the season, holding off Baylor in a 43-40 thriller at home. They got a little beaten up, but all of those injured players are expected to be back for Saturday’s clash in Lubbock.

WVU could also get two more key returners for the matchup. Cornerback Charles Woods has returned to practice for the first time since leaving WVU’s season opener with a lower-body injury. Neal Brown said he is hopeful that Woods can appear on Saturday, but he would be played in a limited capacity if he does suit up.

CJ Donaldson could also return to the field on Saturday after his scary injury against Texas. Donaldson is back at practice and will play in Lubbock “if everything checks out,” according to Brown.

The Mountaineers go up against the most quickly-run offense in the country. Texas Tech runs a nation-leading 95.8 plays per game, providing a difficult pace for opposing defenses to match.

The Red Raiders are coming off a bye week after falling to Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Oct. 8. They hold an identical record as the Mountaineers, but will look to preserve their undefeated home mark when they host WVU on Saturday.