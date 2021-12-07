WVU football commit Marchiol named Gatorade Player of the Year

A future Mountaineer has been honored as the top football player in Arizona.

Quarterback Nicco Marchiol, a four-star recruit who committed to WVU over the summer, is Arizona’s 2021-22 Gatorade State Football Player of the Year.

Very honored to be named the Arizona Gatorade Football Player of the Year. Thank you @Gatorade for this opportunity #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/7dm9P0P2z0 — Nicco Marchiol (@MarchiolNicco) December 7, 2021

In his final prep regular season, Marchiol logged 2,429 passing yards, threw 35 passing touchdowns and scored six more times on the ground. He only threw two interceptions.

Marchiol led the Hamilton Huskies to an 11-0 mark in the regular season before the team suffered a loss in the 2021 AIA state semifinals.

The 6’2” signal caller is one of the top 300 recruits in the country, according to ESPN.com. He’s also a three-time state champion wrestler.

Marchiol and other WVU recruits can sign National Letters of Intent as early as Dec. 15, when the early signing window for Division I Football opens.

Watch Gold and Blue Nation’s Mountaineer GameDay Signing Day Special Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. for complete coverage of the next generation of Mountaineers. Check your local listings for details.