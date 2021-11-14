WVU football commit rocks WVU-styled cleats in HS FB game

A future Mountaineer football player is already rocking the Flying WV.

Jacolby Spells, part of the WVU football program’s 2022 recruiting class, is rated as a 4 star defensive back by multiple recruiting services.

The high school senior corner back is wrapping up his prep career, and he’s doing so in style.

Spells, who plays for American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, posted the following video on Twitter Sunday, showing off his WVU-styled cleats.

One thing fasho ima rep 💛💙 always #HailWV pic.twitter.com/Q3kf5Rp38e — Jacolby Spells (@drippy4k_) November 14, 2021

Spells’ custom cleats feature his name and the Flying WV logo.

Spells announced his commitment to West Virginia in July of this year. The Florida native picked to play for the Mountaineers over Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana and Miami.

