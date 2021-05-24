WVU football gains commitment from junior college defensive back

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football has picked up another commitment at a position of need.

Caleb Coleman, a defensive back from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, announced Monday night that he intends to join the Mountaineers:

During the spring 2021 season at Hutchinson, Coleman recorded 20 total tackles and three interceptions.

The 6-2, 185 pound safety also received offers from Washington State and Western Kentucky. He will maintain his full eligibility when he joins the Mountaineers.

WVU has now added multiple commitments at defensive back since safety Tykee Smith transferred to Georgia earlier in the offseason. The Mountaineers previously signed Charles Woods, a cornerback from FCS Illinois State, back in April.