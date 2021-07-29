WVU football game promotions announced for 2021

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has released its 2021 football home game promotional schedule for this fall. Milan Puskar Stadium will return to 100% fan capacity with full stadium operating procedures, pregame tailgating in the stadium parking lots and the complete game-day experience.

The home opener against Long Island on Sept. 11 is a “Family Day” presented by Encova Insurance. Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per Family Day package. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m.

The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Morgantown for the first time since 2005 on Saturday, Sept. 18. The WVU-Virginia Tech matchup will be a Gold Rush, presented by Diversified Energy. All fans are encouraged to wear gold. Coca-Cola will be providing gold rally towels to fans at the gates. Kickoff is slated for noon. That morning before kickoff, the 11-member 2020 WVU Sports Hall of Fame class induction ceremony will take place in the Caperton Indoor Facility. The event is free and open to the public.

Mountaineer legend and College Football Hall of Famer Darryl Talley will have his No. 90 number retired during an on-field presentation at the Big 12 Conference home-opener against Texas Tech Saturday, Oct. 2. The Homecoming matchup will also be the Stripe the Stadium game presented by the West Virginia Lottery.

Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game.

Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game.

To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit www.WVUsports.com/StripeTheStadium.

The WVU-Iowa State contest on Oct. 30, presented by WVU Medicine, is also Hall of Fame weekend on campus as the WVU Sports HOF 2021 class induction ceremony will take place before kickoff.

The legendary Major Harris, a 1989 Heisman finalist and College Football Hall of Famer, will have his No. 9 retired at the West Virginia-Oklahoma State game on Saturday, Nov. 6. The game will be Military Appreciation Day, presented by GoMart, and round out Mountaineer Week on campus.

WVU’s game with Texas on Saturday, Nov. 20, will be True Blue, presented by Smart529. All fans are encouraged to wear blue as they root on the Mountaineers on Senior Day.

“We are excited to welcome fans back into Milan Puskar Stadium at full capacity this season,” Matt Wells, executive senior associate athletic director for external affairs, said. “The resumption of the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy along with honoring two Mountaineer legends will only add to the positive momentum around our football program this season.”

The Chick-fil-A Kids Zone will return to the Caperton Indoor Facility for the 2021 season and is free and open to the public. It opens two and a half hours prior to kickoff for all home games except Virginia Tech (Sept. 18) and Iowa State (Oct. 30).

Mini-package and single-game tickets are on sale now at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.