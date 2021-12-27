Join 13 News at Guaranteed Rate Bowl watch party in Nitro

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Tuesday night, Mountaineer faithful will watch the team take on Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and if you aren’t making the trip to Scottsdale, 13 News has the next best thing!

You can watch the game with some of WVU’s greatest alumni and help children in our area at the same time. Come on out to the Buffalo Wild Wings a the Nitro Marketplace for the Sugar Bowl Foundation Watch Party.

The organization just provided Christmas gifts to kids in foster care throughout the Kanawha Valley, and this party will get them going for next year. There will be all kinds of autographed merchandise up as a part of a silent auction, and you can even get autographs in person from Avon Coburn and Quincy Wilson!

“This year we were able to grow and provide a nice Christmas for 45 kids in the area. To be able to move forward it’s time to restock our supplies. We auction items at every event from guys like Pat White, Steve Slaton, Don Nehlen, and Marc Bulger, and I’m out of everything. So, it’s time to restock and get ready to move forward so we can continue to support kids in the area,” said Anthony Lewis with the SugarBowl Foundation.

13 News is proud to be a part of the event, and our very own Amanda Barren will be there!