WVU football lands transfer linebacker

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another transfer is joining WVU football.

Deshawn Stevens announced late Monday night that he is committing to Neal Brown and the Mountaineers. Stevens will join the team for the upcoming 2021 season as a redshirt senior.

God is Great!!! humbled and thankful for this opportunity, excited to be part of something special I’m proud to announce I’ve committed to the University of West Virginia #TrustTheClimb #AlmostHeaven pic.twitter.com/tAPqa8vFTF — Deshawn Stevens (@Dags647) June 29, 2021

Stevens, a linebacker from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is a linebacker who previously played at Maine. The Black Bears, who play in the CAA, saw their 2020 season pushed to the spring and shortened to just four games, but Stevens managed to lead the squad in total tackles with 36.

His 2019 campaign was a short one, too, but under much different circumstances. Stevens played in just one contest and suffered a season-ending injury in Maine’s opener.

But during the 2018 season, Stevens showcased his talent, recording one of the best defensive seasons in Maine football history. He led the Black Bears in tackles with 120, adding 17 tackless for loss and nine sacks while starting all 14 games.

The addition of Stevens at linebacker will help West Virginia mitigate the loss of Tony Fields, the team’s leading tackler in 2020. Senior Josh Chandler-Semedo is expected to replace Fields as the team’s mike linebacker.

Stevens will join fellow Canadian Alonzo Addae on the Mountaineer defense. Both players were selected by the Ottawa RedBlacks in the CFL Draft, and each can still compete in the NCAA in 2021 before pursuing a professional career.