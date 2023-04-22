Doug Nester (72) and Jared Bartlett (10) hold up thier Iron Mountaineer awards during the 2023 Gold-Blue Spring Game (Photo: Ryan Decker)

Athletes honored for efforts in offseason strength and conditioning program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Four WVU football players were honored as Iron Mountaineers during the team’s annual Gold-Blue Game.

Bandit Jared Bartlett, defensive back Marcis Floyd, running back Tony Mathis Jr. and offensive lineman Doug Nester each won the award, which honors their outstanding efforts in the team’s offseason strength and conditioning program.

Bartlett, Mathis and Nester each earned Iron Mountaineer distinction for the second time in their WVU careers. Bartlett and Nester won the award last year, while Mathis won it in 2021.

Floyd, a transfer from Murray State, is a first-time recipient of the award. He is preparing for his second season with WVU after appearing in all 12 games and making 11 starts in 2022.

Mike Joseph oversees WVU’s strength and conditioning program. He has served as the team’s head coach for strength and conditioning since 2008.