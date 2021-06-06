WVU football officially adds new enrollees to roster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A group of nine Mountaineer football recruits have officially enrolled at WVU, according to the program.

Those nine recruits, who are now on campus and listed on the team’s roster, are as follows:

Bryce Biggs (Fr. OL, 6-6/295) — A former Spring Valley Timberwolf who joins high school teammates Doug Nester, Graeson Malashevich, Wyatt Milum and Owen Chafin at WVU. Earned All-State First Team recognition as a high school senior and was rated as a three-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

Aubrey Burks (Fr. DB, 5-11/200) — Played high school ball at Auburndale and was among the top 100 recruits in Florida in his class. Only played in five games as a senior due to injury, but still tallied 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and five forced fumbles.

Lance Dixon (r-Fr. LB, 6-2 221) — Incoming transfer from Penn State, where he made three appearances in 2019 and nine more, including one start, in 2020. Finished the 2020 season with 10 tackles, including seven solo stops and 2.5 tackles for loss. Rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports out of West Bloomfield High School in Michigan.

Ja’Corey Hammett (Fr. BAN, 6-1/200) — Guided Miami Northwestern to its third consecutive FHSAA Class 5A State Championship title in 2019. Recorded 63 tackles and 11 sacks as a junior. Former Sports Illustrated All-American candidate. Sustained a season-ending injury in the first game of his senior season.

Justin Johnson Jr. (Fr. RB, 6-0/200) — One of multiple four-star recruits (Rivals) in Neal Brown’s latest recruiting class. Logged a school-record 4,175 rushing yards and 62 touchdowns at Edwardsville (Ill.) with three 1,000-yard seasons. Also averaged nearly 13 yards per catch.

Saint McLeod (Fr. S, 5-10/200) — Played safety and running back at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, Pa. Ranked as three-star recruit and the No. 22 prospect in Pennsylvania by ESPN. Former All-State First Team selection.

Wyatt Milum (Fr. OL, 6-7/280) — Product of Spring Valley High School. Former high school All-American rated as the No. 1 right tackle in the nation (Sports Illustrated). Rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. Also the top college prospect in West Virginia in his class (247Sports). Received offers from 22 schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.

Hammond Russell IV (Fr. DL, 6-4/255) — Former Ohio All-State First Team honoree. Product of Dublin Coffman, where he tallied 52 tackles and nine TFLs as a senior. Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.

Charles Woods (r-Jr. CB, 6-1/175) — Played two seasons at FCS Illinois State, then redshirted as a junior during the 2020 season. Made 26 appearances for the Redbirds, including 18 starts (15 as a sophomore in 2019). Also handled punt return duties as a sophomore.

In addition, eight other members of this recruiting class joined the team in the spring:

Quarterback Will Crowder

Tight end Treylan Davis

Defensive lineman Brayden Dudley

Safety Davis Mallinger

Wide receiver Kaden Prather

Defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen

Tight end Victor Wikstrom

Cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp

West Virginia’s 2021 regular season opener is set for Sept. 4 at Maryland.