MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU head football coach Neal Brown announced his team’s Players of the Week Monday from the Mountaineers’ 37-7 win over BYU this past weekend.
Here are the weekly awards:
Offensive
RB Jahiem White – 16 carries, 146 yards
Defensive
S Anthony Wilson – Five tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one pass breakup
Special Teams
LS Austin Brinkman
Offensive Lineman
C Zach Frazier
Blue Collar Awards
DT Jalen Thornton, OG Brandon Yates, WR Preston Fox, LB Ben Cutter
Scout Team Awards
QB Sean Boyle, DL DJ Cotton, DL Derek Berlitz