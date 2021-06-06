WVU football recruit Coleman wins NJCAA national title with Hutchinson Community College

A WVU football commit won the junior college national championship Saturday.

Defensive back Caleb Coleman and Hutchinson Community College defeated Snow College 29-27 to claim the NJCAA title. Coleman logged a tackle in the Blue Dragons’ victory.

The win also clinched an undefeated season for Hutchinson, which held the No. 1 spot in the junior college national rankings throughout the season.

The 🏆 is heading to 𝙃𝙪𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙤𝙣, 𝙆𝙎!



The Blue Dragons finish their season undefeated and capture the 2020-21 #NJCAAFootball 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑, presented by Bob McCloskey Insurance.



📰 | https://t.co/PNSJ0rzBYR pic.twitter.com/nxDlyN46fz — NJCAA Football (@NJCAAFootball) June 6, 2021

On May 24, Coleman announced on Twitter that he had committed to head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers as a member of the program’s 2021 recruiting class. Coleman, who played one season at Hutchinson, is expected to maintain his full eligibility when he joins the Mountaineers.

A group of Coleman’s future WVU teammates recently enrolled at the university. See the full list of the latest additions to the Mountaineer roster from the 2021 recruiting class here.