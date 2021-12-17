WVU football releases list of early enrollees

Several members of latest signing class will arrive on campus next month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nine of WVU football’s 22 new signees are expected to enroll for the upcoming semester, according to a release from the program.

Those early enrollees will begin taking classes on campus in January and will be eligible to begin training with the team in the spring. The list of early enrollees includes:

Mumu Bin-Wahad (CB – Atlanta, Ga.)

Aric Burton (DL – Heufeld, Germany)

Lyn-J Dixon (RB – Butler, Ga./Clemson)

Lee Kpogba (LB – Winston-Salem, N.C./Syracuse/East Mississippi CC)

Nicco Marchiol (QB – Chandler, Ariz.)

Mar’Ques “Hershey” McLaurin (Friendship, Miss./Joes County CC)

Oliver Straw (P – Melbourne, Australia)

Jarel Williams (WR – Saraland, Ala.)

Tyrin Woodby (CB – Upper Marlboro, Md.)

Head coach Neal Brown and his staff inked 22 signees Wednesday as the early signing period began for Division I football. That group included 17 prep athletes, three junior college transfers and two Division I transfers.

For the third year in a row, the Mountaineers also signed the top prep prospect in West Virginia.

