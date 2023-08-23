MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Country Roads uniforms are now golden.

WVU football unveiled an updated look of its Country Roads uniforms that debuted last year.

𝓖𝓸𝓵𝓭 & Blue pic.twitter.com/rqGJOERTYK — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) August 23, 2023

This year’s uniform design features a gold base with blue accents and numbers that feature a roadmap of Interstate 79 and the various country roads that weave through the Mountain State. Last year’s uniform featured a white-based jersey and helmet with blue accents and numbers, and blue pants.

The program has not officially announced what game the uniform will debut. Last year, the Mountaineers wore the Country Roads uniforms for the first time in the revival of the Backyard Brawl. The rivalry game returns to Morgantown for the first time since 2011 on Sept. 16.

West Virginia wore the Country Roads jersey and helmet three times last year, and wore the full uniform twice. WVU went 1-1 in the full uniform, defeating Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The Mountaineers were 1-2 when wearing at least the jersey.

West Virginia has won 16 of the last 27 contests against Pitt, including three of the last four. The series was halted more than a decade ago due to conference realignment, and Pitt won the most recent battle last year upon the rivalry’s resurgence.