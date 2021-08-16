WVU football unranked, but receives votes in AP preseason poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the third time in as many years, WVU football is unranked in the AP preseason poll.

The Mountaineers did receive votes in the first poll of the season, which was released Monday afternoon, but they aren’t included in the trio of Big 12 Conference teams that cracked the top 25.

Oklahoma leads that group of conference opponents with its No. 2 ranking, which trails only top-ranked Alabama. Head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are coming off another national title and lead the poll for the fourth time in six seasons.

The Mountaineers open their conference schedule Sept. 25 with a road matchup against the Sooners.

Other ranked Big 12 programs include No. 7 Iowa State and No. 22 Texas. The Mountaineers host the Cyclones Oct. 30 and will entertain the Longhorns Nov. 20 in their home finale.

No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Georgia round out the poll’s top five.

Oklahoma State was the first team left out of the top 25 after receiving 107 votes. TCU also received votes, but was not ranked.