West Virginia football returns to Morgantown for its True Blue/Military Appreciation game Saturday against BYU. The Mountaineers will also honor WVU Hall of Famer Chuck Howley by retiring his No. 66 during the game.

Below is everything you need to know about Saturday’s matchup between WVU and BYU.

WVU football vs. BYU game information

Date: Nov. 4, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 5-3, 3-2 Big 12

BYU record: 5-3, 2-3 Big 12

Tickets: SeatGeek

Series history: The only matchup between the two schools came at a neutral site in 2016. WVU won 35-32 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

WVU football vs. BYU matchup preview

Despite being tied for the sixth-best overall record in the conference, BYU enters Saturday’s game as the No. 9 team in the Big 12 because of their 2-3 conference record.

Head coach Kalani Sitake’s Cougars have alternated wins and losses since their conference-opening 38-27 loss to Kansas in Lawrence. All three of their Big 12 losses (Kansas, TCU, Texas) came by two scores or more.

The BYU offense is achieving the fewest yards per game (300.6) in the Big 12 by a considerable margin, and it is scoring the third-fewest points per game (24.9) in the conference. The Cougars (81.3) are also the only team in the Big 12 that is not rushing for over 100 yards per game.

Still, WVU head coach Neal Brown is impressed with some of the weapons at Sitake’s disposal.

“Offensively, they’ve got a first-round pick in their left tackle [Kingsley Suamatala],” Brown said. “They’ve got two wideouts [Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter] that I see repeatedly on the top-10 plays on SportsCenter, so they’re doing something right there, but they’re really good players, and they’re an issue for us.”

They are led on offense by FBS journeyman Kedon Slovis, who threw for 308 yards and a touchdown on 16-of-24 passing for Pitt against West Virginia in the 2022 Backyard Brawl.

On defense, BYU is in the middle of the pack in most team-wide statistics, and they allow the seventh-fewest points per game (25.6) in the conference

Mountaineer GameDay

WVU fans can begin every game day with Mountaineer GameDay. The pregame show returns to its regular time slot on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.

The award-winning WVU football pregame show will get fans up to speed on the latest news right up until an hour before kickoff as co-hosts Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey bring you the latest news with GBN’s Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker.