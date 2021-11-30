WVU football’s Cowan, Moorer enter transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of WVU football players have entered the transfer portal.

Redshirt senior bandit VanDarius Cowan, who last appeared for WVU Nov. 13 against K-State, announced Tuesday morning that he intends to transfer:

“I have put a lot of thought into this and I have made the difficult decision to end my journey at WVU and enter the transfer portal,” Cowan said in his tweeted statement.

Cowan registered 15 tackles and a sack in 10 appearances this season. His final appearance was cut short when he was ejected from the game against the Wildcats for targeting.

During a recent press conference, head coach Neal Brown stated that Cowan would be questionable for West Virginia’s regular season finale against Kansas, but added that his possible absence would not be injury-related.

The Alabama transfer has one year of eligibility remaining, thanks to the NCAA’s pandemic eligibility extension waiver.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Parker Moorer also announced a similar decision on Twitter Tuesday morning:

“It has been an honor and privilege to have spent the last three years as a Mountaineer! I am appreciative for the opportunity that WVU provided me to become a student-athlete,” Moorer said in the tweet.

He added: “With serious consideration and the support of my family, I have made the decision to pursue a new path with my remaining three years of eligibility and have officially entered into the NCAA transfer portal.”

The 6-4, 308-pounder from Charlotte, North Carolina, began the season as West Virginia’s starter at right tackle, but was ultimately replaced in the role by true freshman Wyatt Milum. He appeared in 10 games this season.

Moorer redshirted during the 2019 campaign. He also appeared in all 10 contests for WVU last season.

WVU (6-6) will learn its bowl destination Sunday. Brown and his staff will also begin to lock in the next generation of Mountaineers Dec. 15 when the early signing period begins for Division I football.

