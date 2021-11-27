WVU football’s Cowan out; Ford-Wheaton, Dixon game time decisions vs. Kansas

Two Mountaineers make the trip but won't play, while another did not travel to Lawrence

West Virginia football will be without a linebacker, while two more contributors will be game time decisions, the program confirmed to GBN.

Linebacker VanDarius Cowan did not travel with the team. Brown confirmed that Cowan is “not injured” despite missing the Texas contest after his targeting ejection from the Kansas State game on Nov. 13.

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and linebacker Lance Dixon both traveled with the team to Lawrence and will dress on Saturday against Kansas, but they will be game time decisions. On Tuesday, Head Coach Neal Brown said he was “hopeful” that both players would appear.

Ford-Wheaton has put together his best season as a Mountaineer through 11 games, amassing 40 catches for 560 yards and three touchdowns. That run hit a road bump last week, however, when the redshirt junior left the game against Texas with an injury.

Dixon has missed two straight games after leaving WVU’s contest with Oklahoma State on Nov. 6 with an injury. He has made nine appearances as a redshirt sophomore after making the move from Penn State in the summer, racking up 25 total tackles and 1.0 tackles-for-loss.