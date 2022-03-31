MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will complete its regular season at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, from Friday through Sunday.

The 54-hole event will take place at the par 71, 7,100-yard Vanderbilt Legends Club – South Course. Golfers will play 18 holes each day.

Joining No. 58 West Virginia will be No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 15 Auburn, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 33 Ohio State, No. 43 Liberty, No. 57 Virginia, No. 60 Mississippi State, No. 67 Cincinnati, No. 74 Memphis, No. 89 Middle Tennessee, No. 105 Louisiana Tech, No. 126 Santa Clara, No. 166 Ball State, No. 190 Western Kentucky and No. 193 Kennesaw State.

Fifth-year seniors Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins, senior Kurtis Grant, junior Trent Tipton and sophomore Jackson Davenport will represent WVU at the event. Freshman Max Green will compete as an individual.

“This is another great tournament to compete in and the field is strong, so we need to play well this week,” coach Sean Covich said. “I think our guys understand the importance of this one, our final regular season event. It’s time for us to step up and play to our potential.”

Following this tournament, the Mountaineers will have three weeks off from competition before competing in the Big 12 Championship in Trinity, Texas, from April 25-27.