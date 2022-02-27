The West Virginia University golf team will return to action on Monday at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate in Henderson, Nevada.

The three-day event will be played at the par 72, 7,204-yard Reflection Bay Golf Club. Golfers will play 18 holes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

No. 75 West Virginia will be joined No. 37 UAB, No. 39 Utah, No. 53 Little Rock, No. 61 Oregon State, No. 68 Kentucky, No. 81 St. Mary’s (Calif.), No. 92 Arkansas State, No. 94 Wisconsin, No. 105 Louisiana, No. 123 Michigan, No. 126 High Point, No. 136 Coastal Carolina, No. 165 Georgia State, No. 175 Kansas City and Rocky Mountain College.

WVU’s lineup will consist of fifth-year senior Mark Goetz, currently ranked No. 26 in the latest PGA Tour University rankings, No. 142-ranked senior Kurtis Grant, No. 153-ranked fifth-year senior Logan Perkins, junior Trent Tipton and sophomore Jackson Davenport. Freshman Max Green will compete as an individual.

“We are looking forward to participating in the Lake Las Vegas intercollegiate at Reflection Bay,” coach Sean Covich said. “This will be an opportunity for our guys to bounce back from a disappointing finish at Florida. I am interested to see how the guys respond. We played better in our qualifying leading into this event, and I believe the guys will keep it rolling.”

Live stats can be found here – https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=23545.