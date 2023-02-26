MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team shot 6-under-par during the first 18 holes of the Dorado Beach Collegiate in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Playing at the par-72 TPC Dorado Beach, the Mountaineers stand in fifth place, three strokes better than No. 2 Auburn. WVU trails No. 12 Virginia and No. 31 Duke by two strokes. Host No. 58 UNCG and No. 39 Cincinnati lead the field after the first round.

All four West Virginia counters today shot under par, led by freshman Westy McCabe’s 3-under-par round. He is tied for 12th place. Juniors Will Stakel and Jackson Davenport and sophomore Max Green all shot 1-under-par and are tied for 27th place. On Davenport’s first hole of the day (No. 10), he eagled the 380-yard par 4. Senior Trent Tipton shot 1-over-par today.

West Virginia has four golfers competing as individuals, being led by junior Oli Ménard, who shot 2-under-par and stands tied for 18th. Freshman Kaleb Wilson shot even par, fifth-year senior Kurtis Grant shot 2-over-par and sophomore Todd Duncan was 4-over-par.

The second round will begin at 8:30 a.m. local time on Monday, followed by the third and final round Tuesday morning.