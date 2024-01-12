MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University gymnastics team prepares for its first road meet of the season as it travels to Champaign, Illinois, for a quad meet against Illinois, UW-Oshkosh and Western Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 13. Competition is tabbed for 3:30 p.m. ET inside Illinois’ Huff Hall.

Saturday’s action will be streamed live on B1G+, with Ethan Oskroba and Kaylee Hill on the call. Live stats also are available at WVUsports.com.

WVU is set to meet Illinois and UW-Oshkosh for the first time since 2000. All three teams met in a season-opening, five team meet at Ball State where the Mountaineers took second place (190.825). West Virginia and WMU meet in the regular season for the first time since 2020, but the two teams competed against one another in the 2023 NCAA Pittsburgh Regional at the end of last season.

WVU, Illinois and UWO have met just once before, with the Mountaineers earning a win over both teams, while West Virginia holds a 5-0 lead in the regular-season series against WMU.

In the first meet of the season, West Virginia earned a first-place finish over Temple inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Jan. 7. The Mountaineers posted a team score of 193.8, while the Owls placed second with a final score of 191.9. WVU opened the meet on vault, scoring a meet-high 48.7 team total. All six gymnasts posted a 9.7 or higher, led by a trio of 9.75’s from senior Kiana Lewis, sophomore Carlee Nelson and junior Sierra Muns.

On bars, the Mountaineers hit six-of-six routines for a 48.675, with sophomore Emma Wehry pacing the lineup with a 9.825. On beam, sophomore Miranda Smith made her career debut on the event and paced the lineup with a 9.8, but unfortunately a fall was counted for a 47.95 event score.

Capping the meet on floor exercise, WVU was led by two 9.775 scores from fifth-year senior Abbie Pierson and freshman Jurnee Lane for a team total of 48.475. In the final event results, Wehry collected her first event win of the season on bars, while Smith earned her first career event victory in a tie for first on beam.

In the first week of the Road to Nationals rankings, the Mountaineers rank No. 32 overall following the first weekend of the NCAA Gymnastics season. WVU also sits at No. 28 on uneven bars, following a 48.675 team score in the season opener.