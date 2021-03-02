WVU gymnastics ranks No. 25 on floor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team ranks No. 25 on floor exercise in this week’s Road to Nationals Rankings.

The Mountaineers’ (0-6, 0-6) ranking is based on their 49.150 National Qualifying Score (NQS). Today’s rankings are the first of the season based on NQS. Due to the limited number of meets for some teams in 2021, an NQS is calculated by taking a team’s top four scores instead of six. The top four scores, two of which must be from road meets, will be averaged and no score will be dropped.

WVU tallied a season-best 49.250 on floor at Denver on Feb. 21. Junior Kendra Combs played a big role in the team’s total, as she registered a winning, career-best matching 9.9 score in the event. The Windsor, Connecticut, native is tied at No. 53 nationally on floor with a 9.875 NQS.

Sophomore Emily Holmes-Hackerd also ranks in the top 100 nationally on floor. The Ipswich, Massachusetts, native is tied at No. 94 with an NQS of 9.85.

Regionally, the Mountaineers rank No. 7 in the Southeast with a 195.175 NQS. The team sits at No. 4 on floor and is tied at No. 6 on balance beam (48.838 NQS). WVU also checks in at No. 7 on vault (48.688 NQS) and on the uneven bars (48.600 NQS).

A trio of Mountaineers are regionally ranked on floor. Combs paces the team and is tied at No. 6, followed by Holmes-Hackerd, who is tied at No. 13. Senior McKenna Linnen rounds out WVU in the top 25 and ranks No. 19 with an NQS of 9.825.

Linnen also ranks No. 16 on beam (9.813 NQS).

The Mountaineers rank No. 4 overall in the Big 12 Conference. WVU ranks No. 3 on beam and floor and No. 4 on vault and bars.

Combs is tied at No. 7 on floor, followed by Holmes-Hackerd in a tie for 10th.

Florida continues to rank No. 1 nationally with a 197.944 NQS. Oklahoma ranks No. 2 (197.738 NQS), and LSU follows at No. 3 (197.550 NQS). Utah (197.300 NQS) and Minnesota (197.250 NQS) ranks No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Alabama ranks No. 6 with a 197.244 NQS. Arizona State ranks No. 7 (197.075 NQS), and Arkansas follows at No. 8 (197.038 NQS). California (196.931 NQS) and UCLA (196.869 NQS) round out the top 10.

The Mountaineers closed their Big 12 regular-season slate with a 196.375-193.900 loss at Iowa State on March 1, inside the Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa.

Looking ahead, the Mountaineers close their regular season with three straight dual meets against Pitt. WVU travels to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday, March 5, and Friday, March 12, with both competitions set to begin at 7 p.m., before the Panthers head to Morgantown for the Mountaineers’ final meet on Sunday, March 14, at 2 p.m.



