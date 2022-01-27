WVU gymnastics travels to Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) returns to the road to take on Big 12 Conference foe Iowa State on Friday, Jan. 28, in Ames, Iowa. The meet is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, inside Hilton Coliseum.

Friday’s action will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while live results from the meet can be found at WVUsports.com.

“We are excited to see another Big 12 opponent this weekend at Iowa State,” West Virginia coach Jason Butts said. “They’re a very competitive team, and we have a great opportunity to bring home a win and a big road score. To do that, though, we definitely will have our work cut out for us. Our focus will be on hitting 24-for-24 routines, and we may see some athletes competing tomorrow who haven’t been in a lineup yet this year. Hilton Coliseum is a great venue, and this should be a good competition on Friday.”

WVU and the Cyclones will meet for the 24th time in program history on Friday, as Iowa State owns a 16-6-1 all-time series advantage. Additionally, ISU also holds a 13-6-1 record over the Mountaineers since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012-13.

The two teams last met on March 20, 2021, at the Big 12 Championship, hosted by the Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. ISU edged out WVU, 197.05-195.725, to secure third place. West Virginia’s last win over the Cyclones came on March 18, 2017, at the Big 12 Championship in Frisco, Texas. WVU secured third place over ISU with a 195.575-195.5 win.

West Virginia is looking for its first conference, regular-season win since Feb. 26, 2017, when the Mountaineers topped Iowa State, 195.95-195.725, in Morgantown.

In this week’s Road to Nationals rankings, WVU is ranked No. 7 on floor exercise (49.338 avg.) and No. 24 on balance beam (48.863 avg.). Overall, the Mountaineers did not crack the top 25, coming in at No. 29 with a season average of 194.863. The Cyclones are just behind West Virginia, slotted No. 32 (194.667 avg.).

In the Big 12, WVU is No. 3 overall and ISU is No. 4. West Virginia is No. 2 in the conference on floor (49.338 avg.) and No. 3 (48.863 avg.) on beam, while the Cyclones are fourth on floor and beam. Iowa State is ahead of the Mountaineers on vault and bars, claiming No. 3 in the conference. WVU sits in fourth on both events with a 48.763 average on vault and a 47.9 average on bars.

Iowa State’s Maddie Diab sits just ahead of junior Abbie Pierson and sophomore Kiana Lewis on the league’s individual rankings on floor. Diab is third with a 9.9 season average, while Pierson and Lewis sit tied for fourth (9.887 avg.).

Last week, West Virginia opened its home and conference slates with a 197.600-195.725 loss to No. 6 Denver on Feb. 21, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Despite WVU finishing second to Denver on all four events, the Pioneers narrowly outscored the Mountaineers on floor, 49.4-49.35, as West Virginia tallied five scores of 9.85 or better.

Three different Mountaineers earned four podium appearances against UD, including three on floor and one on the all-around. Senior Kendra Combs led the way in second place on floor with a 9.9 total and third place on the all-around with a 39.150. Pierson and Lewis tied for third place on floor with a pair of 9.875 scores