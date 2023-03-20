MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were announced on Monday by the NCAA. The West Virginia University gymnastics team will compete in the Second Round of the Pittsburgh Regional, inside the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday, March 31.

The Mountaineers earned an automatic bye into the Second Round, bypassing the First Round, play-in meet for the first time since 2019. Joining the Mountaineers in Pittsburgh are No. 2 Florida, No. 7 California, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 15 Arizona State, Maryland, Penn State, Towson and Western Michigan.

Under the current NCAA regional format, four meets will be held across four days. West Virginia, Michigan State, California and Western Michigan will compete in the first of two Second Round quad meets on March 31, beginning at 2 p.m. ET, with the top two teams advancing to the Regional Final on Sunday, April 2.

Monday’s bid marks the 43rd regional championships berth for the Mountaineers (12-9, 1-2 Big 12), their 38th in NCAA competition, and the team’s eighth consecutive qualification. West Virginia has advanced to the NCAA National Championships three times (1995, 1999, 2000) since 1983.

The Mountaineers were selected to the 2023 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships based on their National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 196.515, the squad’s highest NQS in program history. West Virginia enters regional competition with a season high­ of 197.325, its highest team score and first score of 197.0+ since 2004. WVU currently ranks No. 29 nationally, as well as No. 19 on vault and floor exercise.

The top 36 teams based on NQS were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top-16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites.



The committee also selected the top-12 all-around competitors and the top-16 event specialists based on NQS and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and event specialists included individual qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition, regardless of whether their teams advance from the first round.



The top-two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist at each regional site who is not part of an advancing team or all-around competitor will advance to the national championships in that event only.



The national championships will take place April 13-15, in Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena.