MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Seven games into the 2022 campaign, and Randy Mazey’s prediction that West Virginia (5-2) would be entertaining in the batter’s box and on the base path has been spot on.

The Mountaineers have been one of the best teams in the Big 12 Conference through the first two weekends of play.

Not only that, but they have been one of the best teams in the country in two different statistical categories.

West Virginia, which enters the week at No. 25 in the latest college baseball rankings by Perfect Game, ranks No. 4 in the country in stolen bases. The Mountaineers have swiped 25 bags this year, which is also the best mark in the Big 12.

WVU is also tied for 22nd in the NCAA in doubles with 19. That puts the Mountaineers second in conference.

In fact, West Virginia ranked first or second in the league in seven different hitting categories.

Aside from being the top base-stealing team in the Big 12, WVU ranks second in team batting average (.287), runs (56), hits (70), and home runs (6). Mountaineer hitters also have the second-fewest strikeouts at the plate (51) on the young season.

Individually, Victor Scott II has not only been making highlight plays in center field, but he’s been outstanding at the plate.

Scott II not only leads WVU in OPS (1.290), slugging percentage (.727) and stolen bases (6), but he ranks second in the Big 12 Conference in both of those statistics. He is also fourth in the league in batting average (.455) and on-base percentage (.563).

West Virginia hitters occupy the conference’s second, third, and fourth-best spots in batting average. Newcomer Dayne Leonard paces the Mountaineers in average (.471), with McGwire Holbrook close behind him (.467).

Leonard’s .591 on-base percentage is the best in the Big 12.

Despite struggling at the plate against the Charlotte 49ers over the weekend, freshman Grant Hussey continues to lead the Big 12 in home runs (3), and is fourth in the league in runs batted in with nine.

Hussey went hitless over the weekend, and former Big 12 Newcomer of the Week J.J. Wetherholt was just 2-for-10 at the plate in Charlotte.

While the freshmen bats cooled off from a hot start, Mazey and the coaching staff are still waiting for shortstop Tevin Tucker’s bat to heat up. Tucker, who missed all of last season due to injury, has been held to just two hits so far this season. He is, however, a perfect 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts.

Tucker is one of five players on WVU’s roster that currently ranks in the Top 10 in the Big 12 in stolen bases. That does not include sophomore utility man Ben Abernathy, who is also perfect in his five attempts at stealing a base. Abernathy has not logged enough innings in the lineup to qualify for statistical leadership.

West Virginia plays its home opener on Tuesday when the Mountaineers welcome familiar non-conference foe Canisius to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. E.T., and the game can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Fifth-year senior Zach Bravo (0-0, 6.75 ERA) gets the start on the mound for the Mountaineers.