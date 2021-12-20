Gold and Blue Nation
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

WVU hoops just misses out on national ranking in AP poll

Gold and Blue Nation

Mountaineers, Sooners just below cut for top 25

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Malik Curry (10) playing defense vs. Radford (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When it comes to the AP Top 25, the Mountaineers are close, but not close enough. 

When the latest version of the AP poll was released Monday afternoon, West Virginia (10-1) fell a few votes shy of its first national ranking of the season. The Mountaineers received 57 votes, which effectively placed them two spots outside the top 25. 

With 65 votes, fellow Big 12 member Oklahoma (9-2) was the first team left out of this week’s poll. No. 25 Texas Tech (8-2) once again holds the last spot in the ranking. 

At the top end of the poll, unbeaten Baylor (10-0) maintains its grip on the No. 1 spot, while No. 2 Duke (10-1) and No. 3 Purdue (10-1) follow right behind. No. 4 Gonzaga (9-2) and No. 5 UCLA (9-1) round out the top five. 

Two other Big 12 teams, No. 7 Kansas (9-1) and No. 9 Iowa State (11-0), appear in the top 10 this week. No. 16 Texas (8-2) also remains ranked. 

West Virginia’s final game of the calendar year is quickly approaching. It will host Youngstown State Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. 

Then, Big 12 play begins with a two-game road trip. The Mountaineers will challenge the Longhorns on New Year’s Day, then take on TCU Jan. 3. 

While WVU still lacks a number by its name, the team did take a big step forward in the NET rankings after Saturday’s 65-59 victory at UAB. The Mountaineers have gone more than month without a loss, winning seven contests in a row.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS