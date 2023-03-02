MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia still has plenty of work to do this season, but Bob Huggins is already gearing up for the next one.

The Mountaineers got an early win in the transfer portal on Thursday after guard Omar Silverio committed to the Mountaineers. Silverio will join WVU from Manhattan after sitting out the 2022-23 season.

“Ready to come in and play for a hall of Famer,” Silverio tweeted.

Silverio unites with Jose Perez, another transfer from Manhattan who came to Morgantown in October. Like Perez, however, Silverio left the Jaspers after the preseason dismissal of coach Steve Masiello.

In October, Silverio referred to Perez as a “childhood brother.”

Silverio will join his third college basketball team after playing one season at Rhode Island and three at Hofstra. The Santiago de los Caballero, Dominican Republic native averaged double figures in 2021-22, scoring 10.9 points per game for Hofstra.

Silverio has one year of eligibility remaining.