WVU hoops vs. Oakland is on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch

Pregame festivities take place at the WVU Coliseum ahead of a WVU men’s basketball home game. (Photo by Scott Lituchy.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When WVU hoops opens a new season Tuesday night against Oakland, you won’t find the game on television.

Instead, the contest will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, a subscription service that provides access to live sporting events, studio shows, documentaries and more. In 2019, the Big 12 Conference expanded its rights agreement with ESPN to make sure its sporting events — including some football and men’s basketball games — would be shown on the platform.

That means this subscription is valuable not just to watch this individual basketball game, but also to follow the Mountaineers year-round. In fact, Tuesday night won’t be the only time a WVU basketball game airs on ESPN+ this season.

How much does ESPN+ cost?

The ESPN+ subscription by itself costs $6.99 a month, or $69.99 for an annual subscription, and it can be canceled any time. Unfortunately, there is no free trial for ESPN+, but the annual subscription does amount to a 15 percent discount.

If fans want a little more bang for their buck, The Disney Bundle, which costs $13.99 a month, is a bundle subscription that includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Additionally, Verizon Unlimited subscribers are already eligible for The Disney Bundle — meaning they have access to all three services (including ESPN+) already included in their plan.

Any subscription to ESPN+ provides fans access to Big 12 Now on ESPN+, as well as a plethora of other content housed on the platform.

How do I sign up?

To subscribe to ESPN+ only, click here to sign up for an account. If you already have an account for ESPN.com, you can link your new ESPN+ subscription to your account.

For the Disney Bundle, head over here.

Upcoming WVU games on ESPN+

As of now, WVU hoops is scheduled to play eight games on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while 18 WVU women’s basketball contests will be carried on the platform. In addition, WVU men’s soccer’s quest for the MAC postseason title will be carried on the streaming service.

If you’re a new subscriber preparing to shell out the money for one month of ESPN+, here’s a breakdown of the WVU programming scheduled to air on the platform in November:

Men’s basketball:

Nov. 9: WVU vs. Oakland (7 p.m.)

Nov. 26: WVU vs. Eastern Kentucky (7 p.m.)

Nov. 30: WVU vs. Bellarmine (7 p.m.)

Women’s basketball:

Nov. 16: WVU vs. Saint Francis (Pa.) (7 p.m.)

Nov. 19: WVU vs. Kennesaw State (noon)

Nov. 21: WVU vs. Radford (2 p.m.)

Men’s soccer:

Nov. 11: WVU vs. Georgia State – MAC men’s soccer tournament semifinals (4 p.m.)

Volleyball: