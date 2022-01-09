WVU hoops vs. Oklahoma State: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more

Sean McNeil shoots the ball for a three in game against Kansas State (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

Everything you need to know about West Virginia's next Big 12 home game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A two-game homestand will conclude for WVU men’s basketball Tuesday night against Oklahoma State, when the Mountaineers will gun for their second conference win in a row.

It’ll be a late one in the University City. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Oklahoma State (8-5, 1-1) at West Virginia (12-2, 1-1) game information

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ESPNU and the ESPN app

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Tied 10-10 since 1958

Last meeting: WVU fell to OSU 72-69 in the quarterfinal round of the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship

Matchup preview:

Oklahoma State is the most recent Big 12 team to defeat WVU at the Coliseum. Back on March 6, the Cowboys clipped the Mountaineers 85-80 in the 2020-21 regular season finale. They defeated the Mountaineers again a week later in the Big 12 tournament.

This season, though, the Mountaineers are coming off a comeback victory against K-State. After trailing 23-6 midway through the first half and 40-27 at halftime, West Virginia surged in the second half to pull off a 71-68 victory over the shorthanded Wildcats. Guard Sean McNeil netted 26 points, tying his career high.

The victory over his former team marked career win No. 912 for WVU coach Bob Huggins, who ranks third among active Division I men’s basketball coaches in career wins.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is fresh off a 64-51 home victory over nationally ranked Texas, the team that defeated WVU in its Big 12 opener. The Cowboys closed that contest on a 13-2 run.