The Hoosiers are the first roadblock in WVU's return to the postseason

West Virginia women’s soccer kicks off its 27th season of competition on Thursday when it hosts the Indiana Hoosiers.

Here’s everything you need to know as the Mountaineers eye a return to the postseason:

Indiana at WVU women’s soccer game information

Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

How to listen: U92 FM

Indiana’s 2021 record: 9-5-4 (3-4-3 Big Ten) – missed NCAA Tournament

West Virginia’s 2021 record: 10-5-5 (3-3-3 Big 12) – missed NCAA Tournament

All-time series: First meeting

Hoosiers at Mountaineers match preview

Nikki Izzo-Brown has always put together a difficult non-conference schedule, and the 2022 slate kicks off against Indiana. 2021 was the Hoosiers’ best campaign in nearly a decade, earning nine wins and recording a winning season for the second time since 2013. Like WVU, though, they missed the NCAA Tournament.

Despite the similar results from the previous season, the two teams likely have vastly different attitudes. Indiana will look to build off its winning campaign and return to the NCAA Tournament after a lengthy hiatus. WVU enters the season angry after its disappointing 2021 and hungry to reclaim its place atop the Big 12.

If you ask WVU All-American center-back Jordan Brewster, 2022 will be a “revenge tour.”

The Mountaineers return most of their starting lineup, including Brewster and Lauren Segalla, the squad’s leading goalscorer in 2021. Segalla’s inclusion was a surprise to Izzo-Brown, who learned of the fifth-year senior’s return in July.

Indiana returns seven starters, as well as senior Paige Webber, who led the Hoosiers with five goals off the bench.