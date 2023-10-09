MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU head coach Neal Brown provided injury updates coming off the team’s off week, and the Mountaineers will have a few players with statuses in question for Thursday’s game at Houston.

Following his hospitalization from an upper-body injury in the TCU game, WVU safety Aubrey Burks was listed as questionable by Brown. Last week, Brown noted that Burks did not suffer any serious injuries, but he would enter concussion protocol during the off week, but the coaching staff would also proceed with caution as Burks recovered from the trauma of the event.

Cornerbacks Malachi Ruffin and Jacolby Spells have experience at safety and could fill in for Burks. Brown also mentioned Avery Wilcox and Josiah Jackson as potential depth pieces.

Left tackle Wyatt Milum was poked in the eye against TCU, and he did not reenter the game. As for Houston, Milum will be a game-time decision.

Also along the offensive line, left guard Tomas Rimac has been ruled out of the Houston game with a leg injury he sustained in the TCU game.

“As far as how long he’ll be out, I’m not sure yet,” Brown said. “He’ll be able to return, but he won’t play this week.”

Per Brown, Quarterbacks Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol – both of whom were battling ankle injuries – are healthy and ready to go for Thursday’s game.

“[The] open week really kind of occurred at a good place for both those quarterbacks because they were able to get of it for a while,” Brown said.