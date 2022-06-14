Neal Brown’s heavy-hitting 2023 recruiting class just keeps on getting bigger.

Three-star Georgia running back Jordan Louie became the 10th commitment to the Mountaineers on Monday, becoming the third potential addition to the program in the last three days.

Louie follows offensive lineman Cooper Young and defensive lineman Eamon Smalls, both of whom committed to the program on Sunday.

Louie, a product of Meadowcreek High School, received offers from 20 schools, including Maryland, Louisville, Purdue and Arkansas. As a junior, he ran for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns on 76 carries while catching 54 balls for 489 yards and six touchdowns. He was also a standout on special teams, handling the team’s return duties.

The 6-foot, 210-pound tailback is the second player in his position to join the commitment list along with Jaheim White.

Louie is the 41st-ranked prospect out of Georgia and the 26th-ranked running back in the country, according to Rivals. His addition bumps WVU’s 2023 class to No. 17 in the nation per the site, while 247 Sports ranks WVU’s class at No. 22.