Victor Scott II finishes game a home run short of the cycle as WVU has now won 11 of last 13 contests

West Virginia (21-10, 5-1 Big 12) right fielder Austin Davis was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday after an outstanding week at the plate last week.

Teammate Victor Scott II is making an early case to keep that weekly conference award in Morgantown.

Not only did the junior outfielder collect hits in each of his first three at bats Tuesday night, but he was just a home run short of the cycle after his first three trips to the dish.

Scott finished the game 3-for-5, with two runs batted in and two runs scored against Penn State (12-18, 3-6 Big Ten).

He was one of three WVU hitters to have a multi-hit day, and each Mountaineer hitter in the lineup collected at least one hit as part of the 8-4 victory over the host Nittany Lions.

Scott got West Virginia started, offensively, with a two-out triple to right field in the first inning. He was driven home a few pitches later by clean-up hitter McGwire Holbrook, which gave WVU a 1-0 lead.

The Mountaineer center fielder added to the lead two innings later.

After an RBI groundout by JJ Wetherholt, Scott doubled to center field to put WVU on top 3-0. But West Virginia was just getting started.

Holbrook collected his second RBI in the next at bat. Two hitters later, catcher Dayne Leonard drove in one run on a single to center. However, thanks to an errant throw by the Nittany Lions outfielder, a second runner was able to scamper home, and Leonard was able to advance all the way to third base.

An RBI double off the wall in right by Grant Hussey put West Virginia out in front 7-0.

The Mountaineers collected six runs on seven hits in the third inning alone.

Scott continued his standout day at the plate in the top of the fourth. Standing in with runners on the corners, he laid down a perfectly placed bunt single that not only drove in the Mountaineers’ eighth run of the day, but also brought Scott just a home run short of the cycle.

Mountaineer hitters were largely held in check after that, as Penn State reliever Carson Kohls pitched 3.2 innings of shutout baseball out of the bullpen.

West Virginia pitchers danced around potential trouble, stranding runners in scoring position in three different innings. However, the WVU pitching staff did serve up a pair of two-run home runs, which served as the only run production of the game for the Nittany Lions.

Starting pitcher Tyler Strechay earned the win on the mound, despite pitching just 2.1 innings. He gave up two runs on seven hits.

Randy Mazey used a total of six pitchers in the game.

Four different Mountaineer hitters extended hitting streaks throughout the contest. Oddly enough, all four – Holbrook, Wetherholt, Austin Davis, and Mike Kluska – extended their hitting streaks to six games in a row.

Scott, who extended his hitting streak to four games in a row, also extended a streak to seven consecutive games of scoring a run.

Each of the top four hitters in the lineup were credited with a steal in the contest, bringing WVU’s season total to 106.

West Virginia returns home for another three-game weekend series beginning Friday. The Mountaineers host No. 5 Oklahoma State.