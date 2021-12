CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- After a steady decline for a couple of months, COVID-19 cases are again spiking in West Virginia.

Governor Justice and his COVID-19 task force announced that nearly 14% of all people tested each day are coming back positive. In just the past day, 2,600 new COVID-19 cases were reported. The number of active cases has now surged past 11,000. And as of today, only 37% of eligible adults have received a booster shot in the Mountain State, and that is upsetting the governor.