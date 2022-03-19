West Virginia doesn’t need a lot of hits to put up runs and get a win.

WVU took a 6-3 victory over Campbell in the second contest of its three-game series on Saturday, despite logging just three base hits in the contest. The Mountaineers (10-7) got it done behind their patented small-ball style of play, recording six steals and two sacrifices while taking advantage of a pair of Camel (8-10) errors.

Alex Khan got his fifth career start for the Mountaineers, lining up at third base and driving home a team-high two runs. He did that despite finishing the game 0 for 2.

In fact, that was a common stat line for WVU on Saturday — only two of WVU’s five RBIs came on hits, one of which was an RBI single by Braden Barry in the first inning, the other was a solo homer by Tevin Tucker in the second.

That lead gave WVU starter Ben Hampton some comfortable run support to start his best outing of the season. It was also enough to hand Campbell starter Cade Kuehler the loss, his third of the season.

Khan logged both of his RBIs in the sixth inning in a play that has encapsulated WVU’s style of play, dubbed colloquially as “Mazey-ball” after the team’s manager. With Tyler Cox and Kevin Dowdell in scoring position, Khan laid down a bunt for a suicide squeeze — Kuehler made the play at first to sacrifice Khan, but in the process, he allowed both runners to score.

Logan Jordan gave Campbell its first score with a solo home run in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough to ruin Hampton’s gem. The Mountaineer lefty left the game in the eighth inning after 7.1 innings of work, allowing two earned runs and four hits, while striking out three batters.

Hampton got significant help from his fielders, which finished the game without an error.

Austin Davis recorded WVU’s fifth RBI of the game in the eighth inning to get WVU’s run total up to six, then Mikey Kluska added WVU’s third and final hit of the game in the ninth.

Campbell designated hitter Drake Pierson was the only player to log a multi-hit game, adding an RBI single in the ninth inning.

WVU’s win sets up a Sunday rubber match to decide the winner of the series after Campbell took Friday’s opener. Mazey is likely to tap on freshman righty Chris Sleeper (1-2, 3.24 ERA) to face Campbell righty Aaron Rund (0-1, 5.27). First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.