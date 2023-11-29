The Battle 4 Atlantis officially announced its lineup for the 2024 tournament, and West Virginia University men’s basketball is included in the eight-team slate.

The 12-game, three-day tournament will be played Nov. 27-29 in the Imperial Arena, a grand ballroom transformed into a basketball venue in Nassau. Games are televised on ESPN networks throughout the tournament.

The Mountaineers join Arizona, Creighton, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville and Oklahoma to round out next year’s crop of schools.

WVU was scheduled to participate in the 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.