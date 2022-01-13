WVU men’s hoops at No. 9 Kansas: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more

WVU coach Bob Huggins (left) gives some advice to forward Gabe Osabuohien in the closing minutes of their victory over Oklahoma State on Jan. 11, 2022. Osabuohien scored 12 points — a season high to that point — and grabbed eight rebounds in the win. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

West Virginia men’s basketball returns to the road Saturday when it looks to make history at Allen Fieldhouse against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

West Virginia (13-2, 2-1) at Kansas (13-2, 2-1) game information

Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount Plus

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Kansas leads 15-6 since 2013

Last meeting: No. 17 WVU knocked off No. 23 Kansas 91-79 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia on Feb. 6, 2021

Matchup preview

Two squads with identical records square off Thursday in the Sunflower State as WVU travels halfway across the country to face Kansas. Despite their similar resumes, however, the Jayhawks enter this contest as the clear favorite — both by nature of the polls and of history.

Bill Self’s team in Lawrence has stayed strong in the AP top 10 this season, but slipped three spots after a loss to Texas Tech on the road over the weekend. They held on against 15th-ranked Iowa State at the Phog on Tuesday, aided by a massive 22-point game from returning guard Ochai Agbaji.

West Virginia has watched the polls shift from just outside. The Mountaineers have consistently received votes — most recently earning 20, four spots outside of the AP Top 25 — as they attempt to build a case for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament in March. Bob Huggins’s squad is coming off a pair of home wins, holding off Oklahoma State in decisive fashion in its last time out to improve its league record to over .500.

Once they arrive in Lawrence, though, there is a cloud that will hover above the Mountaineers. In nine tries, WVU still has yet to earn a victory at Allen Fieldhouse — will things be different in the 10th attempt?