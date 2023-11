MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Combo guard and 2024 recruit Carmelo Adkins committed to West Virginia in a Twitter post Thursday evening.

Adkins – a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard – chose WVU over offers from Holy Cross and UT-Arlington after visiting Morgantown in September. He currently plays post-grad basketball for PHHoenix Prep of the Overtime Elite league.

He was recruited by WVU assistant Jordan McCabe, and his prospect ranking ranges from unranked to three-star.