Just three days before the famous Army-Navy football game, the Midshipmen men’s basketball team will visit Morgantown, West Virginia for the first time in fifty years on Wednesday.

Plenty has changed since future WVU Sports Hall of Famer Wil Robinson dropped 37 points against Navy in just the second season in the history of the WVU Coliseum.

After facing three Power 5 opponents in nine days, West Virginia gets a reprieve from that level of competition until New Year’s Eve.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mountaineers’ matchup against the Midshipmen.

Navy vs. WVU hoops game information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV Channel: ESPNU

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Navy leads 7-6 since 1923

Last meeting: West Virginia 84, Navy 81 in Morgantown, WV on February 5, 1972

Navy vs. WVU matchup preview

West Virginia enters the first full week of December ranked No. 11 in the initial NET rankings.

Bob Huggins’ group is off to a 6-2 start to this season, with both losses coming away from Morgantown. Most recently, WVU dropped a road contest at Xavier despite an impressive first half, shooting-wise.

Navy (5-3) has dropped each of its last two games, both of which were played away from the Naval Academy. The two losses came by a combined 13 points, including an eight-point loss to VMI on Saturday.

West Virginia is scoring just under 80 points per game, and is outscoring its opponents by 15 points per contest. Erik Stevenson continues to lead the Mountaineers, scoring 14.4 points per game. He tallied 16 points last time out, 14 of which came in the first half.

Stevenson’s scoring has been increased as of late, averaging 16 points per contest over the past five games, including a season-high 21 versus Penn.

Senior forward Tyler Nelson paces the Midshipmen in scoring at 15.1 points per game. He is Navy’s best sharpshooter, averaging 3.25 made 3-pointers per game and shooting at a .531 clip from beyond the arc.

Fellow upperclassmen Daniel Deaver (10.5) and Austin Inge (10.0) also score at a double-figure-per-game rate. Deaver is his team’s top rebounder.

West Virginia’s men’s basketball program lost its first two meetings against Navy in 1922 and 1926. But the Mountaineers have won each of the last three meetings, which took place in 1948, 1960, and 1972.