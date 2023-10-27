LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 2 West Virginia University men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, falling to Kentucky, 1-0, at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. The Mountaineers fall to 11-1-4 and 4-1-3 in the Sun Belt while the Wildcats improve to 5-6-4 and 2-3-3 in conference action.

West Virginia outshot the Wildcats, 16-14, including 8-5 in shots on goal while Kentucky had a 9-6 edge in corner kicks.

In the 18th minute, sophomore Marcus Caldeira put a shot on goal, but it was pushed out for a corner. Senior Yutaro Tsukada followed a few minutes later with a shot of his own, but again, it was saved by the Kentucky keeper.

The Wildcats took the lead in the 32nd minute on a goal by Alfred Baafi.

The Mountaineers nearly tied things up in the final moments of the half off a corner, but junior Max Trethewey’s shot went just wide.

Senior Luke McCormick had a chance early in the second half but could not get much on his shot as it was saved. West Virginia had another opportunity in the 74th minute with senior Sergio Ors Navarro flying in for a diving header, but his shot went high.

The last threat for the Mountaineers came in the final seconds on a header from Caldeira that went just over the crossbar.

WVU will be back in action on Tuesday against Old Dominion at 7 p.m. for the regular-season finale. It will be Senior Night for the Mountaineers at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.