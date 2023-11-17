MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU men’s soccer is dancing for the fourth time in the last six seasons, and the Mountaineers have home-field advantage to start their run at the College Cup.

Below is everything you need to know about Sunday’s matchup with Louisville:

WVU men’s soccer vs. Louisville game information

Date: Nov. 19, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Tickets: WVUGAME.com

WVU record: 14-2-4, 5-1-3 Sun Belt

Louisville record: 12-5-3, 2-4-2 ACC

Series history: WVU is 2-4-1 against Louisville in seven matches dating back to 1995.

Last matchup: The Cardinals defeated WVU 2-0 in Louisville in 2010.

WVU men’s soccer vs. Louisville matchup preview

WVU men’s soccer opens its 16th NCAA Tournament appearance with a home matchup against Louisville as the tournament’s No. 5 seed, which is the highest in program history. The top 16 teams received a first-round bye.

The Mountaineers have won six of their last eight matchups, and they are coming off a close 3-2 loss to top-seeded Marshall in the Sun Belt Tournament final.

Five Mountaineers earned All-Sun Belt honors as sophomore Marcus Caldeira and senior Yutaro Tsukada earned spots on the first team, while junior Frederik Jorgensen, senior Luke McCormick, and senior goalkeeper Jackson Lee earned second-team status. Tsukada, McCormick and senior Sergio Ors Navarro also earned spots on the Sun Belt All-Tournament Team.

The Mountaineers are also tied for 13th in the country in goal differential (+21), and they are touting the No. 19 scoring offense in the nation.

There was no shortage of action between Louisville and Dayton on Thursday night as the programs met in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinals came away with the 4-3 win, setting up the second-round clash with WVU.

Both teams scored three first-half goals to take a tie into the locker room, then Louisville’s Brandon McManus scored the lone goal of the second half that sealed the victory for the host team.

The winner of WVU-Louisville will take on whoever wins the UCF-Vermont game that will be played at 6:00 p.m. ET Sunday.