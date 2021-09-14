WVU men’s, women’s soccer move up in rankings

Things are looking up for West Virginia soccer as both the men’s and women’s teams moved up in the United Soccer Coaches poll on Tuesday.

Dan Stratford’s men’s team moved up one spot to No. 4 in the rankings, while Nikki Izzo-Brown’s women’s side made a three-spot jump to No. 15. Both squads finished the week with a win and a draw.

The men made their jump after a scoreless draw with Loyola (MD) and a win against Ohio State, one week after making their move from unranked to the top-5 in one poll. Now at No. 4, the Mountaineers tie their highest ranking in program history, last cracking that spot on Oct. 31, 2006. They are also one of two MAC competitors in the top 10, along with No. 7 Akron.

Stratford’s side is set up for a Mountain State Derby fixture against No. 6 Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia on Friday, after the defending national champion Thundering Herd jumped four spots in the national poll. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The WVU women made up some ground in the rankings after slipping five spots in the rankings a week prior. Entering their 25th straight week in the poll, the Mountaineers are one of two Big 12 teams to make it this week, along with No. 5 TCU.

Izzo-Brown’s team played to its first draw of the season against No. 24 Georgetown on Thursday in a scoreless stalemate — however, the team still has yet to score a goal against a ranked opponent in three matches. They seemed to make up for it on Sunday, defeating Saint Francis at home, 5-0.

They hit the road for a clash against James Madison on Thursday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET.