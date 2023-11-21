MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a 31-7 road victory over Clarion and team championship performance at the Shorty Hitchcock Classic last week, the West Virginia University wrestling team enters this week’s NWCA Division I Coaches Poll ranked No. 21.

Individually, nine Mountaineers remain ranked in the fourth edition of this season’s FloWrestling rankings – No. 18 Jett Strickenberger (125), No. 19 Jordan Titus (141), No. 16 Ty Watters (149), No. 25 Caleb Dowling (157), No. 22 Peyton Hall (165), No. 27 Brody Conley (174), No. 23 Dennis Robin (184), No. 29 Austin Cooley (197) and No. 23 Michael Wolfgram (HWT).

The Mountaineers start the season 4-0 for the first time since 1993. They also land nine members of the squad in the national rankings at the same time during the first season since 2003.

Tickets to see West Virginia clash with No. 18 Oklahoma (Dec. 3), No. 11 Oklahoma State (Jan. 14) and No. 3 Missouri (Jan. 26) inside the WVU Coliseum are still available, as fans can purchase them by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME, or stopping by the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the Gold Gate of the Coliseum.

WVU returns to the WVU Coliseum for its Big 12 Conference opener against Oklahoma on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. ET.