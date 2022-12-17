MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia’s defensive line took another hit as Jordan Jefferson announced he is entering the transfer portal. Jefferson’s exit from the program was initially reported Friday night, but the defensive lineman did not announce the news himself until Saturday morning.

“For the past three years I’ve cherished and loved West Virginia University so much and made so many memories I will never forget and also some of the best fans in college football,” Jefferson said in his Instagram post announcing his decision to transfer.

Jefferson started all 12 games at nose tackle in 2022. He led WVU in tackles for loss with 9.5 which is also his career high.

In his four seasons as a Mountaineer, he amassed 54 total tackles, 14.5 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks.

WVU is now tasked with replacing three key members on its defensive line. Dante Stills, the program’s leader in TFLs, is headed to the next level. Taijh Alston is also in the transfer portal.

Bluefield native Sean Martin remains the only D-lineman on the roster with starting experience.