Gold and Blue Nation

WVU women’s hoops game vs. Oklahoma rescheduled for Saturday

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Tanner Cain, WVU Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Due to a significant winter storm predicted to impact the Norman, Oklahoma, area on Sunday, the WVU – Oklahoma women’s basketball game has been moved to Saturday evening to accommodate Oklahoma’s team travel. Tip-off from the WVU Coliseum is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Fans who have previously purchased tickets for the Pink Game matchup against the Sooners can use their ticket for Saturday night’s game, contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office to exchange their ticket for the Senior Night matchup against TCU on Saturday, Feb. 20, or request a refund.

Saturday night’s game will remain the Mountaineers’ annual Pink Game, presented by WVU Medicine. All fans who attend are encouraged to wear pink to the game to support breast cancer awareness.

