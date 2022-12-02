MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team opens the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston.



Saturday’s action begins at 10:30 a.m. ET, with field and running events. Live results can be found at wvusports.com.

Saturday marks the second consecutive year WVU has competed at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. Then-sophomore Ceili McCabe took first-place in the Women’s 3000 Meters at the 2021 meet, setting a WVU program record with a time of 8:52.52.

In all, 67 schools are sending athletes to compete in the event, including Big 12 Conference rivals Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. Additionally, Mid-Atlantic Region foes Navy, Delaware and Georgetown are competing at the meet.

Saturday’s field events include high jump, shot put, pole vault, long jump, weight throw and triple jump. On the track, runners will compete in the 5000-meter run, 60-meter hurdles, 1600-meter run, 60-meter sprint, 400-meter sprint, 600-meter run, 800-meter run, 200-meter sprint, 300-meter sprint, 1000-meter run, 3000-meter run and 4×400-meter relay.

The Mountaineers returned to a full 2021-22 indoor track season after a shortened season due to COVID-19. McCabe capped off last season by earning her third All-American honor in the 3000-meter run.