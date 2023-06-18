MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Randy Mazey has added a pitcher to his roster this offseason.

Righty Zane Barnhart announced on social media Sunday afternoon he is joining the Mountaineers after spending the last three seasons at Division II Hillsdale College.

In 20 relief appearances last season, Barnhart (5-1) fanned 61 batters in 43.2 innings of work and earned six saves. He allowed 23 hits, 10 earned runs and 10 walks. He posted a 2.06 ERA.

Over his three total seasons at Hillsdale, his strikeout total was 109 over 74.0 innings.

While the Mountaineers do have a promising group of young pitchers, depth is needed in the pen as Friday starter Ben Hampton and Noah Short have transferred out of the program.