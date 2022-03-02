MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Major League Baseball season will not begin on time this spring due to the league’s first labor stoppage since 1994-95.

The MLB has been in a lockout since Dec. 1, and the first games of the season were officially wiped out Tuesday.

So, while Major League Baseball teams won’t start playing when the original 2022 season schedule said they would, the opposite is true for the six teams in the MLB Draft League.

The West Virginia Black Bears announced via social media Tuesday that their season will start on time.

“The MLB Draft League season begins on June 2,” said the Black Bears’ post. “We are looking forward to welcoming back our great fans to Monongalia County Ballpark for our Opening Day, June 7 against the Frederick Keys.”

It was announced in February that four West Virginia University baseball players will play in the league this summer. Those players are senior pitchers Trey Braithwaite, Zach Bravo, Zach Ottinger and Chase Smith.

All four pitchers have seen time on the mound so far this season for West Virginia.

Bravo made his second start with the Mountaineers on Tuesday against Canisius. He threw four innings, surrendering three runs on four hits, while striking out four. Bravo has not been the pitcher of record in any of his three outings.

Smith has been the most-used pitcher among the foursome. He’s appeared in five games this season, though he’s thrown just a total of four innings. The Pitt transfer didn’t surrender a run in his first four appearances on the mound, before giving up two earned runs in his second outing of the day on Feb. 26 in a doubleheader against Charlotte.

Ottinger has made two relief appearances this year, and recorded at least five outs in both.

Braithwaite has also been called into a game in relief twice. He has not surrendered a run, and has a 2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Current WVU freshman Grant Hussey played for the Black Bears last summer. He hit for a .277 average with 18 extra-base hits. That included eight home runs, which was the second-best mark in the MLB Draft League by season’s end.